Bills restructure CB Taron Johnson and RG Ryan Bates’ contracts ahead of Week 1, per report

As Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season nears, the Buffalo Bills restructured both cornerback Taron Johnson and right guard Ryan Bates’ contracts, creating nearly $4.5 million in cap space, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Bates had his $2.82 million 2023 salary converted into a signing bonus, clearing $1.88 million of cap space for Buffalo while Johnson had his $3.93 million 2023 salary converted into a signing bonus with a void year added, allowing Buffalo to clear an additional $2.62 million of cap space, per Spotrac.

While it seems that the Bills have some money to work with, the restructures aimed towards getting them under the salary cap by the deadline this week. The good news is that the salaries of all 53 players on the active roster along with all practice squad members are now in line with the cap and the Bills can officially begin their season next Monday on September 11 when they face quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.