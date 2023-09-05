Former Bills assistant HC/DC Leslie Frazier joins NFL Network as an analyst for the 2023 NFL season

Although former Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier seems to be taking a break from the coaching aspect of football, he still remains very much entwined in the NFL word. Today it was announced that Frazier has been named one of NFL Network’s new analysts for the 2023 season. He’s joined by five other brand-new analysts: Gerald McCoy, Chase Daniel, David Shaw, Pep Hamilton and Robert Turbin.

As shown above, Frazier is set to appear on “various NFL Network studio shows, such as NFL Gameday Live Sundays at 1:00 PM ET.” The 64-year-old former NFL player and coach participated in the NFL’s Coach Accelerator Program in May and made some appearances already with NFL Network throughout the preseason.

The possibility of Frazier pursuing his desire to become a head coach again seems to be rising as the months go by — indicating that it’s very unlikely he’ll ever be on those Buffalo sidelines along with the coaching staff again. Obviously, many Bills fans have expected this for months now, considering the abrupt leave of absence in March following the 2022 NFL season — but it’s happening in real time and it’s time to prepare for the Bills to start exploring defensive coordinator positions for next season barring how head coach Sean McDermott handles double duties this season.