Bills vs. Jets: S Micah Hyde has a back injury; won’t practice today, per report

Micah Hyde hasn’t played a down of meaningful football since Week 3 last season, and now the Buffalo Bills starting safety is in jeopardy of missing this season’s opener with a new injury.

Hyde, who missed the majority of last season after a neck injury that required surgery and extensive rehab, is now being sidelined with an unspecified back injury. While it hasn’t been stated that Hyde won’t be on the field when the Bills open their season on Monday night at MetLife stadium as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, head coach Sean McDermott has already whipped out his “day to day” verbiage when referring to the health condition of his All Pro Safety.

Bills safety Micah Hyde will not practice today, per coach Sean McDermott. He is dealing with a back injury.



McDermott said that the injury popped up over the last couple days and that they are taking it "one day at a time." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 6, 2023

With no more specifics as to whether it’s related to vertebrae or whether it’s a muscle strain or simply bruising and soreness, fans are going to be left to wonder when they will see the the All-Pro trio of Hyde, fellow safety Jordan Poyer, and cornerback Tre’Davious White back in the Bills’ defensive backfield together — something that hasn’t happened in a regular-season game since Thanksgiving Day 2021.

It might be important to note that while Hyde’s 2022 neck injury was disc related — and he did have a history of previous neck injuries — he does not have a history of back injuries. In fact, it seems as if the only back injury reported over his 11-year career was during practice back in 2021.

If Hyde can’t make the start — and let’s face it, McDermott’s “one day at a time” mantra could mean he’s practicing tomorrow or he’s headed to IR; the Bills’ head coach is the king of vagueness — it could mean that safety Damar Hamlin gets the season-opener start. Hamlin hasn’t played in a regular-season game since suffereing a cardiac arrest in front of the entire world on Monday Night Football on January 2.

So, whether it’s the return of the All-Pro Trio or Hamlin’s triumphant return to action after having died on national television, it’s sure to be an energized and emotional defense that takes the field and stares down Aaron Rodgers on Monday night.