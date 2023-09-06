Bills Reacts Survey: How many games will Buffalo win in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s time, Bills Mafia! We want to know what Buffalo Rumblings readers are predicting for the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season.

The Bills enter the the new season on a mission. Certainly one to hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy, but also a quest to remind everyone that they’re still the team to beat in the AFC East, as well as in the AFC and league wide. But there are never any handouts in the professional football. Every week feels like a one-week playoff game, with so much at stake in a 17-game regular season.

Buffalo is about to find out just how much the New York Jets have improved since last season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers now calls New Jersey home, and he’s looking to reignite some of that Green Bay magic with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and some of his favorite Packers players. Will it work with Gang Green? If so, how quickly will the team find its rhythm — are the Bills set up to succeed or fail in the national spotlight of Monday Night Football?

Beyond Week 1, Buffalo faces a very difficult regular season, if using last season’s results as a measuring stick.

A quick glance once again reveals that the Bills will frequently play in front of national audiences this season. The team plays six primetime games, yet only two are against playoff teams from 2022 (Giants and Bengals). There are five additional games in front of national audiences, including those in the 4 p.m. ET window and one 9:30 a.m. ET international game on NFLN.

In total, the Bills will play 8 of 17 games against playoff teams from last season. Teams fluctuate season to season between good and otherwise, so it’s possible some of Buffalo’s opponents that look formidable now, could become less so as the season progresses. Of the nine non-playoff matchups from last season, four are against AFC East opponents in the talk-of-the-town Jets and New England Patriots.

Many will say the team’s toughest two-game stretch takes place on either end of the Week 13 bye, when the Bills must hit the road to face both Super Bowl teams from last season.

What do you think, Bills Mafia? Are you confident in the Bills’ chances this season, or do you think they’re set to take a step back in 2023?

Vote now, and let us know how many wins you think the Buffalo Bills will have this coming season!

Results will post here at Buffalo Rumblings in a separate post later this week.