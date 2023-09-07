While the 2023 NFL season kicks off tonight, the Buffalo Bills have to wait until Monday night to open up their season. The Bills are once again expected to be in the Super Bowl hunt, but there were questions about who would start at several positions this year for head coach Sean McDermott’s squad.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that McDermott had named starters at three key positions: Terrel Bernard will start at middle linebacker, Christian Benford will start at CB2, and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence had won the starting right guard job.
McDermott announces starters at CB2, MLB, RG
Who would earn the starting roles at those three positions were topics of speculation amongst Bills fans all offseason, and McDermott ended the speculation when he announced that second-year middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, second-year cornerback Christian Benford and rookie right guard O’Cyrus Torrence had won their respective competitions to start for Buffalo.
S Micah Hyde dealing with back injury
The Bills were looking forward to having the dynamic safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde patrolling the back of their defense this year, but Buffalo might be without the services of Hyde when the team opens the season against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Head coach Sean McDermott revealed Hyde is battling a back injury, among “a few other things,” and that his status for the opener is uncertain.
Plus, we hear from future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller on why, despite having his surgically repaired knee cleared for a return, he felt he wasn’t completely ready to return to action at the start of the season.
Even more Bills news and notes
We find out the new role that former Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has taken, and why he thinks this is the year Buffalo breaks through and wins its first Super Bowl. Plus, an update on the health of former Bills wide receiver Mike Williams, where the Pegulas rank among spending since taking over as the Bills’ owners, a survey of general managers, team executives and head coaches reveal who they feel will win this year’s major awards and offer up their power rankings, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
