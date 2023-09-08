The moment the NFL schedule was released, football fans circled Monday night’s showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets as must-see television, and it’s easy to see why.

Josh Allen and the Bills are searching for their fourth straight AFC East division title, while the Jets, featuring a stout defense and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are poised to challenge Buffalo in the division.

Before the Bills and Jets square off for the first time this year, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by analyzing the key storylines to watch as both teams look to make a statement on primetime.

Key story lines to watch when Bills face Jets

Catch up on some of the best story lines to watch as Buffalo and New York tangle on Monday Night Football — including Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner vs. Bills wideout Stefon Diggs and Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford and Buffalo’s secondary going up against Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and the Jets’ offense.

Plus, a preview of safety Damar Hamlin’s return to the primetime stage after suffering a cardiac arrest incident during last season’s Monday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals, learn how the season opener will serve as a terrific opportunity for Josh Allen to show how much progress he’s made after spending so much of the offseason critiquing his own play, and get a preview of the game from Allen, Diggs, Jordan Poyer and head coach Sean McDermott.

Latest on the Spectrum blackout of ESPN

The cable provider Spectrum is currently engaged in a squabble with ESPN, which could be bad news for Bills fans this football season. Find out the latest and explore whether the blackout will affect if Bills mafia can watch the season opener, and run through where fans can find Buffalo’s games on television this year.

Even more Bills news and notes

We learn how veteran center Mitch Morse has embraced the role of elder statesman of Buffalo’s offensive line, how safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White are back on the same page after not playing together in more than a year, get expert picks against the spread for all of Week 1’s games, and more!

