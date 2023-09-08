Bills vs. Jets DraftKings Week 1 prop bets: Focusing on team matchups for MNF

It’s almost time, Bills Mafia! The Buffalo Bills will hit the road for a Week 1 showdown with the New York Jets to kick off this season’s Monday Night Football schedule. The Bills will begin this year’s quest for a fourth-straight AFC East divisional title by facing quarterback Aaron Rodgers in MetLife Stadium. While there’s much to learn still about these new-look Jets, Rodgers will be operating within a familiar offensive scheme called by offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett. The Bills have added several skill players to the equation, but quarterback Josh Allen enters year two with offensive coordinator as his play caller.

There’s plenty to be excited about as Bills fans, just enjoying the fact that meaningful games have returned. But many folks also enjoy wagering on their favorite team, especially when a bet goes their way. Prop bets are a great way to get into this arena, and there are a few to consider for the Bills-Jets game in Week 1.

But before we get there, I know some of you might want to know: “Just what is a prop bet?”

A prop bet, short for proposition bet, is a type of wager that focuses on a specific event or outcome within a broader context. Unlike traditional bets that revolve around the final outcome of a game or match, prop bets allow individuals to bet on a wide range of specific occurrences, such as which team will score first, which player will score the most points, or how many total goals will be scored in a game. These bets can be based on statistical data, personal performances, or even non-sport related factors, such as the length of the national anthem during a sporting event’s pregame ceremony. Prop bets are popular among bettors for their entertainment value and often provide an additional level of excitement and engagement to various sporting events.

Essentially, they’re myriad small bets within the larger game, and they allow you to focus on both players, as well as specific and general aspects you might otherwise ignore.

In terms of the odds displayed and what the numbers represent:

+100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 dollars (a return of $200) on a successful wager

-150 means you need to bet $150 dollars to win $100 (a return of $250)

For the Bills’ Week 1 slugfest against the Jets, DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of props that can put some money in your pockets. Since it’s the season opener and there’s a lack of trending data for players, general prop bets that focus on the teams seem a wiser bet this week. I’ve listed a few I’m leaning towards just below the break.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Largest Lead Of The Game: Under 13.5 points for +105

This game is going to be a defensive battle, one that will come down to which team turns the ball over the least. I don’t anticipate either team getting ahead big, so this is a bet I’d be fairly confident in making.

Either Team To Score Three Unanswered Times: No for +125

I wish this would pay out more money. There’s no way in the world I see the Bills giving up three scores without responding, and the same can be said for an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

BUF Bills Total Touchdowns For Q1: Over .5 for +105

This one could be tricky. I can absolutely see the game being a struggle for either team to put up points. This could be a game with field goals and second-half adjustments being the difference. But I’m willing to bet the Bills score a touchdown in the first quarter. Last season the Bills ranked second in the league with points scored in the first quarter. I’m hoping that trend continues and we make some money on this prop bet.

Of course, DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of other prop bets to wager on individual players, which you can place by following the link. There are props to place for passing, rushing/receiving, D/ST, in addition to team and game props. Just remember that anything can happen week to week. That’s never more true than in Week 1 where we often see unconventional stats and outcomes void of trend data.

As we gear up for this exciting Monday Night Football game, I just wanted to remind everyone to bet responsibly and within their means. While wagering on games can add extra excitement, it’s essential to remember that gambling should always be done responsibly. Set a budget and stick to it, as chasing losses can lead to adverse consequences. Remember, it’s all about enjoying the game and the experience it brings.

If you happen to hit big on your bet, feel free to tag me @JSpenceTheKing and share your success. Here’s to a thrilling game and responsible betting!

#BetResponsibly