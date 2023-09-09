Wingin’ It: Potato Salad for Bills at Jets

Rumblings regulars know the drill. But for the new Buffalo Bills fans circling the wagons with us, we’re about more than just football here. Need something exciting for this week’s game day chow line? Wingin’ It brings you a themed recipe for every regular and postseason Bills game. Like this one...

Buffalo’s 2023 season kicks off in The Garden State against the New York Jets. What better recipe to celebrate the return of football and the remnants of the summer heat than jg funk’s suggestion of potato salad. This version puts a Buffalo spin on the original that should add some actual flavor to this typically bland side dish. Yeah, I said it.

Weck-tato Salad

Serves: About 8

Active Time: 30 min

Total Time: 45 min

Ingredients

About 2 lbs potatoes (4 or 5 large), cut into half-inch chunks

About 1 1⁄ 2 cups finely chopped veggies (onions, celery, and carrots recommended)

3⁄ 4 cup mayonnaise

1⁄ 4 cup Weber’s mustard

1 Tbsp prepared horseradish

Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste

Caraway seeds

You’ll need: A large mixing bowl and a healthy appetite for mayo

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over HIGH heat. Add potatoes to boiling water and cook until tender, about 10 min. Drain potatoes, rinse with cold water until cool. Combine mayo, mustard, and horseradish in large mixing bowl; season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, adjusting to taste. Mix in potatoes and veggies, making sure to thoroughly coat. Serve, sprinkling caraway seeds.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

I mean, it’s potato salad. There’s not too many tips and tricks here. When you combine the mayo and mustard you can dip potato or veggie pieces in to check the flavor to adjust the salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

This is often a dish that’s made the night before and refrigerated, which is perfect for this season’s theme of tailgate and party inspired foods. I mention this as letting this sit will mellow the mustard/horseradish flavor. And that’s the big thing here. If you’re into traditional potato salad, it’ll be less “mustardy” in the morning.

On the other hand, if you’re like me you can easily go MORE “mustardy” by adjusting the ratio more toward the Weber’s. You could also double the horseradish for a bit more zing.

In the picture above, I have a healthy dose of caraway seeds, which gives it a more robust flavor. You can also see that I’ve also broken out the pepper grinder to go hard in that direction as well.