Coming off three straight AFC East division titles, the Buffalo Bills once again enter the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations.
With the NFL season underway, today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by previewing Buffalo’s season, including discussing why the improved Bills face a tougher road to the Super Bowl — and how “nobody believes in us” can serve as a rallying cry for Josh Allen and the Bills as they begin their season Monday night.
Previewing the Bills’ 2023 season
While operating on a shoestring budget thanks to being tight against the salary cap, general manager Brandon Beane still managed to improve Buffalo’s roster heading into a pivotal season. Before the Bills open up the season on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets, learn why Buffalo faces a more daunting path to the Super Bowl, hear some bold — and not-so-bold — predictions for the Bills, explore the biggest questions facing head coach Sean McDermott’s squad, examine why Buffalo being an afterthought among many national pundits could serve as a valuable rallying cry, and more!
- 2023 Bills preview: Improved Bills embark on tougher road to Super Bowl - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ 2023 season: 10 bold — and not so bold — predictions - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills’ statistical predictions from News’ writers, Allen TDs? Miller games? Rousseau sacks? - Buffalo News
- 5 questions Buffalo Bills offense must answer to win the Super Bowl - Democrat & Chronicle
- Ken Dorsey, Von Miller and the biggest Buffalo Bills questions for 2023 - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Inside the Bills: Why ‘nobody believes in us’ can be this year’s rallying cry - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Super Bowl window: Still wide open or creaking shut? - Buffalo News
- Bills Mailbag: Setting the record straight – again – on Sean McDermott’s status - Buffalo News
- ‘It’s going to be fun’ | How unselfish rookie TE Dalton Kincaid can elevate the Bills offense in 2023 - BuffaloBills.com
- Voice of the Fan: Bills fans fears and fantasies for the 2023 season - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
Discover how Bills fans can still purchase tickets to the season opener vs. the Jets, hear why safety Micah Hyde downplayed the severity of his back injury heading into the Jets clash, see where Buffalo checks in on the power rankings, and more!
- Bills vs. Jets tickets: Where to buy cheapest MetLife Stadium seats for NFL season opener - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills safety Micah Hyde limited but felt ‘great’; James Cook earns his reps - Buffalo News
- NFL power rankings: See where Buffalo Bills rank heading into Week 1 - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL future power rankings: Why Chiefs, Eagles and Bills are best-positioned franchises - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Howe: Intel on all 32 teams, including Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson bounce-back potential - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Jets: Buffalo’s first injury report of the 2023 NFL season is minimal - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills opponent preview: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills’ edge rusher Von Miller talks about being placed on PUP to start 2023 season - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Mathia: Josh Allen Projectile (data) Vomit - Buffalo Rumblings
