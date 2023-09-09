Coming off three straight AFC East division titles, the Buffalo Bills once again enter the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations.

With the NFL season underway, today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by previewing Buffalo’s season, including discussing why the improved Bills face a tougher road to the Super Bowl — and how “nobody believes in us” can serve as a rallying cry for Josh Allen and the Bills as they begin their season Monday night.

Previewing the Bills’ 2023 season

While operating on a shoestring budget thanks to being tight against the salary cap, general manager Brandon Beane still managed to improve Buffalo’s roster heading into a pivotal season. Before the Bills open up the season on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets, learn why Buffalo faces a more daunting path to the Super Bowl, hear some bold — and not-so-bold — predictions for the Bills, explore the biggest questions facing head coach Sean McDermott’s squad, examine why Buffalo being an afterthought among many national pundits could serve as a valuable rallying cry, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

Discover how Bills fans can still purchase tickets to the season opener vs. the Jets, hear why safety Micah Hyde downplayed the severity of his back injury heading into the Jets clash, see where Buffalo checks in on the power rankings, and more!

