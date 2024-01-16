The Buffalo Bills (12-6) got off to a hot start and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-8) 31-17 Sunday afternoon at frigid, snowy Highmark Stadium. The Bills got four total touchdowns from Josh Allen and benefited from two turnovers from an opportunistic defense to hold off the Steelers and advance into next weekend’s AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up observations and analysis from Buffalo’s latest playoff victory.
Recapping Buffalo’s 31-17 win over Pittsburgh
For just the fourth time this season, quarterback Josh Allen didn’t turn the ball over, and while the offense wasn’t perfect, Allen was on top of his game, completing 21-of-30 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns and adding an impressive 52-yard TD run to lift the Bills past the Steelers. Catch up on praise for Allen for how he directed Buffalo’s offense and for his thrilling TD scamper, wide receiver Khalil Shakir for his clutch catch-and-run TD grab that clinched the win, learn how cornerback Kaiir Elam stepped in and made a few big plays, plus game recaps and more!
- How It Happened: Top plays, standout players in Bills’ wild-card win over Pittsburgh - Buffalo News
- Plays that shaped the game: Khalil Shakir TD helps clinch Bills win over Steelers - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen’s TD dash wows Bills in wild-card win vs. Steelers - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Allen, Bills best Steelers in Wild Card Round - WGR 550
- Kaiir Elam logs interception in return: ‘Everything that I’ve been through has made me stronger’ - Buffalo News
- Bills open playoffs with methodical victory over Steelers - ESPN.com
- Bills 31, Steelers 17 | Final score, game highlights + stats to know - BuffaloBills.com
- Josh Allen: “Cool, Calm And Collected,” After Bills Wild Card Win Over Steelers! | - BuffaloBills.com
- Allen happy with depth contributions - WGR 550
- McDermott: “Bills Mafia Showed Up” - WGR 550
Observations and analysis from Bills’ home playoff win
Examining how Buffalo’s next-man-up mentality was on display in the playoff win over Pittsburgh, and how the Bills’ depth will be tested by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Stating the case for why Allen and the offense need to continue carrying the load with Buffalo’s defense suffering more injuries, plus giving to backup linebacker A.J. Klein and backup cornerback Kaiir Elam for stepping up when their numbers were called, more observations from Buffalo’s Wild Card win, and more!
- Observations: Bills take next-man-up mentality to the next level in win over Steelers - Buffalo News
- Graham: Injuries to test Bills’ limit as another showdown against Chiefs looms - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Josh Allen lifts battered Bills to playoff win over Steelers (Observations) - newyorkupstate.com
- Josh Allen’s 4 TDs help Bills plow through Steelers: Who’s left to defend against Patrick Mahomes? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Ryan O’Halloran: Hey, offense and Josh Allen, this Bills run is all on you after defense is battered - Buffalo News
- Bills-Steelers observations: Khalil Shakir’s ‘Houdini’ act awes teammates - The Athletic (subscription required)
- How Bills Mafia, A.J. Klein and Kaiir Elam played big roles in Buffalo’s Super Wild Card win over Pittsburgh - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills backup had RV packed for vacation. He canceled to rejoin team for playoff win - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills starting LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) carted off field - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills’ Terrel Bernard carted off field in Wild Card matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - newyorkupstate.com
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Steelers | NFL Playoffs - BuffaloBills.com
Report cards and positional grades
Catch up on report cards to see what players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s blowout win over the Steelers.
- Report Card: Bills win the ground battle against Steelers - Buffalo News
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Steelers at Bills playoffs - WGR 550
- Bills report card: Josh Allen leads banged up Buffalo past Steelers - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news
Early thoughts on Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round clash vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, plus the early rumor mill on whether Taylor Swift will be taking her act to Orchard Park, NY this weekend, and more!
- Projecting each NFL playoff team’s odds to win Super Bowl, with divisional matchup analysis - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Is Taylor Swift coming to Buffalo? Bills host her beau’s Chiefs next weekend - newyorkupstate.com
- George Pickens says Steelers played ‘Bills and the refs’ in wild-card loss- Buffalo News
- Steelers WR blames refs for ‘politically’ costing Pittsburgh game against Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen, Bills offense shine in 31-17 playoff win over Steelers - Buffalo Rumblings
- Watch: Sean McDermott’s Wild Card victory speech - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills to host Kansas City Chiefs for AFC Divisional Round playoff game - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Chiefs — Divisional Round opening odds: Bettors expect a close battle - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...