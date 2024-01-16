The Buffalo Bills (12-6) got off to a hot start and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-8) 31-17 Sunday afternoon at frigid, snowy Highmark Stadium. The Bills got four total touchdowns from Josh Allen and benefited from two turnovers from an opportunistic defense to hold off the Steelers and advance into next weekend’s AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up observations and analysis from Buffalo’s latest playoff victory.

Recapping Buffalo’s 31-17 win over Pittsburgh

For just the fourth time this season, quarterback Josh Allen didn’t turn the ball over, and while the offense wasn’t perfect, Allen was on top of his game, completing 21-of-30 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns and adding an impressive 52-yard TD run to lift the Bills past the Steelers. Catch up on praise for Allen for how he directed Buffalo’s offense and for his thrilling TD scamper, wide receiver Khalil Shakir for his clutch catch-and-run TD grab that clinched the win, learn how cornerback Kaiir Elam stepped in and made a few big plays, plus game recaps and more!

Observations and analysis from Bills’ home playoff win

Examining how Buffalo’s next-man-up mentality was on display in the playoff win over Pittsburgh, and how the Bills’ depth will be tested by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Stating the case for why Allen and the offense need to continue carrying the load with Buffalo’s defense suffering more injuries, plus giving to backup linebacker A.J. Klein and backup cornerback Kaiir Elam for stepping up when their numbers were called, more observations from Buffalo’s Wild Card win, and more!

Report cards and positional grades

Catch up on report cards to see what players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s blowout win over the Steelers.

Even more Bills news

Early thoughts on Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round clash vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, plus the early rumor mill on whether Taylor Swift will be taking her act to Orchard Park, NY this weekend, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings