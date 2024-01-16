 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Rumblinks, 1/16: Bills dominate Steelers

From start to finish, Bills were in control and advance to the AFC Divisional Round

By John Boccacino
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

AFC Wildcard Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills (12-6) got off to a hot start and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-8) 31-17 Sunday afternoon at frigid, snowy Highmark Stadium. The Bills got four total touchdowns from Josh Allen and benefited from two turnovers from an opportunistic defense to hold off the Steelers and advance into next weekend’s AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up observations and analysis from Buffalo’s latest playoff victory.

Recapping Buffalo’s 31-17 win over Pittsburgh

Observations and analysis from Bills’ home playoff win

Examining how Buffalo’s next-man-up mentality was on display in the playoff win over Pittsburgh, and how the Bills’ depth will be tested by the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Stating the case for why Allen and the offense need to continue carrying the load with Buffalo’s defense suffering more injuries, plus giving to backup linebacker A.J. Klein and backup cornerback Kaiir Elam for stepping up when their numbers were called, more observations from Buffalo’s Wild Card win, and more!

Report cards and positional grades

Catch up on report cards to see what players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s blowout win over the Steelers.

Even more Bills news

Early thoughts on Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round clash vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, plus the early rumor mill on whether Taylor Swift will be taking her act to Orchard Park, NY this weekend, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...