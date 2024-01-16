 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s teammates react to his 52-yard touchdown run

Spoiler: Allen’s teammates were just as amazed as we were

By Rachel Auberger
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a nice little 52-yard touchdown scamper on Monday evening as the Bills moved on to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31 to 17.

While Bills Mafia has gotten used to Allen doing the extraordinary and seeing the 6’5” 240-pound quarterback run over (and sometimes jump over) opponents to pick up needed yards or avoid a sack has become a near-weekly occurrence, the reactions are always the same. From fans to media personalities to analysts, there are always plenty of quotable responses to those watching Allen’s heroics.

But what about teammates? After Monday’s Super Wild Card Weekend round win, Allen’s coaches and teammates weighed in on what they were thinking while watching the franchise quarterback storm down field and through the end zone to pose in front of cameras and put his team up 21-0.

Interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady may have started out yelling for his quarterback to slide, but by the end of the play, he was more than a little excited with result.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver claims to have called game, all though we will never know if he’s telling the truth because he said he called it “in his head”

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir found the entire experience “jaw dropping”

Even the usually reserved veteran center Mitch Morse, who said they beg Allen to slide, was awed by the play.

As for Allen, he knew they wanted him to slide – but he just “didn’t slide”

Head coach Sean McDermott’s response of “It’s Josh,” was all of us as we have all watched the play on repeat and from different angles for the past 24 hour – including this coming-at-you field view.

