Bills NCB Taron Johnson in concussion protocol ahead of divisional playoff game with Chiefs

As the Buffalo Bills switch gears from winning their Super Wild Card Weekend game with the Pittsburgh Steelers and begin to prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, head coach Sean McDermott offered very little insight into the state of the injury-riddled roster.

McDermott met virtually with members of the media and reverted to his usual mantra saying that they will take the long list of injuries “day by day.” He did, however, confirm that nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is, in fact, in the league’s concussion protocol.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said that nickel corner Taron Johnson is in concussion protocol. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) January 16, 2024

Johnson was pulled off the field and was seen headed to the locker room after a brief visit to the blue medical tent on the sideline. Johnson didn’t return to the field, and while there was no official update during the game as to what he was dealing with, a video showed the sixth-year nickel back showing some symptoms that indicated he may have suffered a head injury.

#Bills Taron Johnson head injury



This was Johnson’s last play, he makes contact but doesn’t appear to be much, disengages, appears to stumble & right hand shaking a bit before he falls.



Was evaluated for a concussion but never officially ruled out. pic.twitter.com/aDjO6ldpEG — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) January 16, 2024

The concussion is the second one of the season for Johnson, and the fifth of his career. In the past, Johnson has been able to return to play the following week but repeat concussions can take longer to heal so it will be interesting to watch how Johnson progresses this week. Of note, he did sprint toward the locker room, showing no signs of impairment, and then stopped at the entrance to the tunnel to watch a play unfold before heading in for scans.

Taron Johnson left the game with a head injury and did not return.



He went to the locker room running and stopped to watch a key third-down play. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wMULHxVvs2 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) January 16, 2024

As for the rest of the injuries on the Bills roster, McDermott didn’t list anyone new — a good sign after playing in sub-freezing temperatures — and again said that he had no new information on any of the injuries but that he hadn’t yet spoke with team trainer Nate Breske.

Other Bills injuries that are being monitored:

Gabe Davis (knee)

Taylor Rapp (calf)

Rasul Douglas (knee)

Tyrel Dodson (shoulder)

Terrel Bernard (ankle)

Christian Benford (knee)

Baylon Spector (back)

Sam Martin (hamstring)

The Bills will conduct their first practice of the week on Wednesday and we will possibly have a better view of what’s happening with the roster based on who’s able to participate.