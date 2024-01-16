Bills vs. Steelers, Super Wild Card Weekend postgame press conferences

Following the Buffalo Bills’ convincing Super Wild Card Weekend playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Sean McDermott and a host of key contributors fielded questions from the media.

If you weren’t able to tune in to hear the comments live, here’s your chance to watch and/or listen to each presser in full.

Embedded below, postgame press conferences from head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker A.J. Klein, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, plus safeties Dawson Know and Dalton Kincaid, and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Plus, check in with the latest comments from right tackle Spencer Brown who spoke with reporters at his locker following the game.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott took the time to show his appreciation for and thank the members of the Bills organization and those within the community whose efforts ensured Monday’s game went off as planned. McDermott also noted how impactful it was having the full-throated support of Bills Mafia.

As expected, McDermott was asked about the team’s large amount of in-game injuries, to which he provided what little he knew immediately post-game while also reflecting on the play and leadership all season of linebacker Terrel Bernard. McDermott was also asked about linebacker A.J. Klein’s return and significant contributions, what he was thinking as Josh Allen ran for a 52-yard touchdown, plus the continued reliability and play making of wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

McDermott also spoke candidly throughout the interview, and shared a story of how the team adapted to get together during the state of emergency — and having to meet (and stretch) over zoom. To hear all this and more, check out McDermott’s full presser below.

Quarterback Josh Allen

Like McDermott, Josh Allen was sure to show his appreciation for the Bills’ organization and the community in helping to prepare the stadium ahead of Monday’s game. Allen also spoke about the team’s win-or-go-home mentality, lauded the defensive efforts, and spoke about what Shakir and Dalton Kincaid are bringing to the offense.

To hear this and more, including what’s in store for next weekend’s Divisional Round playoff game, click the embedded video below.

Linebacker A.J. Klein

A.J. Klein was the talk of the town following Buffalo’s victory over Pittsburgh on Monday evening. Klein was asked about coming back to the team and preparing in three days to perform in a playoff game — plus playing significant snaps calling the defense. He noted how general manager Brandon Beane contacted him at the right time, as he was preparing to head on a family vacation to Key West in their RV.

Klein also spoke about his production against the Steelers and being the team’s leading tackler, manning both linebacker roles, and being ready to fill in for injured linebacker Terrel Bernard if his number is called.

For more from Klein, check out the video embedded below.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir

Khalil Shakir was asked to reflect on his performance, including his highlight-reel touchdown catch against the Steelers, plus his continued production and becoming a reliable target for Allen — and touching on what Allen brings to the team as a player and more.

Listen now to all of Shakir’s postgame presser in the video embedded below.

Tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid

Knox and Kincaid were asked about their NFL-record first-quarter touchdowns — becoming the first pair of tight ends to score touchdowns in the opening quarter of a playoff game.

They also spoke about the opportunities Allen creates for them to make plays, and how sometimes you can’t help but sit back and watch his running as a fan. Plus, Kincaid remarks about his block to help seal Allen’s long touchdown run.

For more from Knox and Kincaid, check out their postgame presser embedded below.

Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer

Hyde and Poyer were asked about Klein’s return and being able to step up and play such an important role on defense Monday evening, and the team playing through a large amount of injuries

Plus, they reflected on Kaiir Elam’s point-stealing interception, and more in moving past the Steelers and on to face the Kansas City Chiefs at home in the Divisional Round.

For more from Hyde and Poyer, check out their full postgame presser embedded below.

Right tackle Spencer Brown

Spencer Brown spoke candidly about how Josh Allen makes his job easier, noting how happy he was that Allen kept running on his 52-yard touchdown run — because his man was beating him around the edge.

Brown also pointed out how the offense knew it needed to continue scoring against the Steelers due to the playoff nature, stating that McDermott always tells the team “a two-possession lead is the most dangerous lead” in the NFL. Catch up with all Brown had to say in the video embedded below.