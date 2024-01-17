The Buffalo Bills (12-6) rolled past the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday afternoon in an AFC Wild Card clash, but Buffalo did not escape the injury bug in the win, as the Bills saw a few key contributors depart the game with injuries.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines how, leading up to a huge AFC Divisional test against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills are dealing with a mounting injury problem.

Injuries starting to add up for Bills

The Bills saw cornerbacks Taron Johnson (concussion) and Christian Benford (knee), linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Baylon Spector (back) and punter Sam Martin (hamstring) leave the Steelers game with various ailments. On Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott said those players, along with cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and safety Taylor Rapp (calf) were all day-to-day heading into the Chiefs showdown Sunday evening at Highmark Stadium.

While the list of injured players is long, so far, no one has been ruled out for the Divisional Round game. Johnson, one of the top nickel/slot cornerbacks, is in the league’s concussion protocol, while the team will need to see how Bernard responds to his injury before making a ruling on his availability.

Final thoughts on Buffalo’s 31-17 win over Pittsburgh

Crediting linebacker A.J. Klein for delivering a clutch performance in his first action since coming off the couch to join Buffalo’s defense, plus positional grades, praise for Buffalo’s backups who stepped into big roles in the win, and more!

Bills hosting Chiefs Sunday evening in Divisional Round

For the second straight season, the Bills will host an AFC Divisional Round playoff game as Patrick Mahomes hits the road for a playoff game for the first time in his career.

