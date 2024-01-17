The Buffalo Bills (12-6) rolled past the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday afternoon in an AFC Wild Card clash, but Buffalo did not escape the injury bug in the win, as the Bills saw a few key contributors depart the game with injuries.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines how, leading up to a huge AFC Divisional test against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills are dealing with a mounting injury problem.
Injuries starting to add up for Bills
The Bills saw cornerbacks Taron Johnson (concussion) and Christian Benford (knee), linebackers Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Baylon Spector (back) and punter Sam Martin (hamstring) leave the Steelers game with various ailments. On Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott said those players, along with cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and safety Taylor Rapp (calf) were all day-to-day heading into the Chiefs showdown Sunday evening at Highmark Stadium.
While the list of injured players is long, so far, no one has been ruled out for the Divisional Round game. Johnson, one of the top nickel/slot cornerbacks, is in the league’s concussion protocol, while the team will need to see how Bernard responds to his injury before making a ruling on his availability.
- Bills to take it day-to-day with a number of injured players - WGR 550
- Long list of injured Bills players day to day; RB Leonard Fournette released - Buffalo News
- Three questions: Contemplating injuries with Chiefs next? Unsung heroes? And a dome, again? - Buffalo News
- Maiorana: With Chiefs coming to town, injuries a big problem for Bills - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills HC Sean McDermott on injury updates + how Buffalo has started to prepare to face Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills sign punter Matt Haack to practice squad, source confirms - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills release Super Bowl-winning running back after just 2 games - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills release running back Leonard Fournette - WGR 550
Final thoughts on Buffalo’s 31-17 win over Pittsburgh
Crediting linebacker A.J. Klein for delivering a clutch performance in his first action since coming off the couch to join Buffalo’s defense, plus positional grades, praise for Buffalo’s backups who stepped into big roles in the win, and more!
- Upon Further Review: A.J. Klein comes off the couch to quarterback the Bills’ defense in win - Buffalo News
- Position grades: Bills’ defensive line put halt to Steelers’ rushing roll - Buffalo News
- Injuries forced several Bills backups into big roles against Steelers - Buffalo News
- NFL wild-card best and worst coaching decisions: Bobby Slowik, Texans solve Browns’ D - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Alan Pergament: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo on top of many of the Bills’ ‘Shining’ moments - Buffalo News
Bills hosting Chiefs Sunday evening in Divisional Round
For the second straight season, the Bills will host an AFC Divisional Round playoff game as Patrick Mahomes hits the road for a playoff game for the first time in his career.
- When Buffalo Bills play in divisional round - Buffalo News
- Bills Super Bowl quest moves on as Chiefs up next in AFC playoffs: What to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL playoffs divisional round: Schedule, previews for AFC, NFC - ESPN.com
- Buffalo Bills advance to host Kansas City Chiefs in Divisional Round | NFL Playoffs - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills defeat Steelers, will host Chiefs in divisional round (Time, date, channel) - newyorkupstate.com
- Ryan O’Halloran: Kansas City Chiefs finally visiting Buffalo in playoffs. Make them hear you - Buffalo News
- Bills vs. Chiefs preview: How could Bills Mafia impact Mahomes and Kansas City? - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills practice schedule could be disrupted with another snowstorm in forecast - newyorkupstate.com
- Taylor Swift could be coming to Buffalo as Bills will host Chiefs in playoffs - Democrat & Chronicle
- Weather fatigue a factor in lower ticket prices for Bills-Chiefs playoff showdown - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills NCB Taron Johnson in concussion protocol ahead of divisional playoff game with Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Steelers, Super Wild Card Weekend postgame press conferences - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers - Buffalo Rumblings
- Revisiting five Pittsburgh Steelers to watch at the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- A.J. Klein canceled vacation to make playoff appearance with Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Steelers penalty recap: Laundry day during Super Wild Card Weekend - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...