Bills Reacts, Divisional Round — Are you confident in Buffalo ahead of playoffs vs. Chiefs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Buffalo Bills are once again on to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, having cast aside the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Bills, you may remember, claimed their fourth-consecutive AFC East Division title during Week 18 of the 2023 NFL regular season, which also propelled them to the two seed in the AFC playoff race.

For their efforts to end the regular season and in defeating a physical seven-seed Steelers wild card team, Buffalo gets to host another playoff game, which will mark the team’s fourth-straight appearance in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Orchard Park, NY — their first road playoff game since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as QB1. Bills Mafia views this matchup as one four years in the making, and their voices will play a key role Sunday evening. Chiefs fans are known for their voices, but you can be sure Bills fans are ready to quiet some of that narrative.

The seventh game between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will be must-see TV, with the two teams knotted up at 3-3 to this point since 2020. Unfortunately for the Bills, there are plenty of injuries and too many questions about who will suit up come Sunday. To head coach Sean McDermott and the team’s credit, the next-man-up mantra has proven fruitful. There is considerable depth at most positions on defense, where the bulk of injury has befallen One Bills Drive. The biggest of concerns is at linebacker, where both current starters — Terrel Bernard (ankle) and Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) — are listed on the injury report. Should either be unable to play, rookie Dorian Williams and A.J. Klein are next in line to potentially start against a formidable Chiefs offense that features tight end Travis Kelce and a wealth of passes over the middle. Can the Bills weather this latest injury storm?

Potentially.

The Kansas City Chiefs have faced plenty of questions themselves during the 2023 NFL season. Mahomes and the passing game have been nowhere near the same juggernaut of previous seasons, exacerbated by a wealth of drops from the pass catchers. Also different this season is Kansas City’s defense, which is one of the most formidable units in the NFL. Additionally, the Chiefs don’t give up a lot of points, but they do surrender them more often on the road.

Home field advantage has been huge for the Chiefs' pass defense in 2023. On average, they give up an additional 10.8 expected points per 60 plays on the road vs at Arrowhead.#BillsMafia — Adam (@sharpndpensel) January 16, 2024

Remember: The Bills won at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 14, and have continued on a now six-game winning streak into the playoffs. If nothing else, this team thrives off motivation like few others, and you can be certain there’s plenty of it brewing for this weekend’s showdown.

There is, of course, one other thing to consider as you weigh your confidence in these Buffalo Bills moving forward — and that’s their resiliency in the face of any obstacle, including massive lake-effect snow storms. Once again, the greater Buffalo, NY area is getting hammered with tons of snow, and it’s currently predicted to continue through the week — maybe even into and during Sunday’s game.

So tell us, Bills Mafia: Are you confident in the direction of the team, when considering everything and what’s in store for this weekend from an opponent and potential weather standpoint?

Vote now!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/857MWX/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.