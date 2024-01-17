Bills HC Sean McDermott keenly focused, preparing for Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills have advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of this season’s playoffs, fresh off a hard-fought and costly victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a game that was delayed just over one day to Monday afternoon, the Bills once again fell victim to a concerning amount of injuries on defense.

Already dealing with a short week of preparation ahead of this coming weekend’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McDermott began his day-after zoom conference running down the lengthy injury report. The encouraging news was that linebacker Terrel Bernard’s ankle injury is of the day-to-day variety, rather than season-ending at this point.

McDermott was asked how much this next lake-effect storm will affect preparation for the Chiefs — a team that will have had 48 hours more to prepare for this weekend’s game.

McDermott also responded to questions about the Chiefs’ offense, including thoughts on Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, and what the team saw in wide receiver Khalil Shakir leading up to the draft and now his growth during the season as a “team-first” player.

Questions also came in about what McDermott’s observed in Kaiir Elam as the season’s progressed, with McDermott noting how proud he is of Elam and his mental toughness to work through a very challenging situation this season.

Plus, McDermott spoke about the news that running back Leonard Fournette was let go from the practice squad, key plays that provided victory for the Bills against the Steelers, where they need to improve on defense, in the kicking game, and situational football on offense moving forward.

Also, whether the team spent any of last Sunday preparing for the Chiefs given they knew they’d face Kansas City if they advanced to the Divisional Round — and whether that’s allowed them to be a bit ahead of schedule. McDermott admitted he’s normally in the camp of not looking ahead, but did try to get ahead on Sunday.

Additionally, what McDermott expects this week from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, whose defense has played elite football this season and presents a huge challenge for Buffalo’s offense. Sean McDermott also was asked whether facing the Chiefs recently helps build a game plan, and whether it’s useful to look back at that game tape or necessary to focus more on the games since that meeting.

Plus, how McDermott and the team help prepare the players to perform at an elite level in such cold and adverse conditions. Check out all of McDermott’s conversation in full in the embedded video below.