Bills vs. Steelers One Stat Recap: Buffalo weathered two storms to beat Pittsburgh

The Buffalo Bills weathered both an actual, meteorological storm and a metaphorical storm in their Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The victory advanced them to the divisional round for the fourth year in row and earned them their first home playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a blizzard moved the game from Sunday to Monday, the Bills opened the game hotter than the freezing temps inside the stadium. The offense opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown drive and before long they held a 21-0 lead just midway through the second quarter. However, the Steelers didn’t throw in the (terrible) towel and managed to cut that lead to just seven points in the fourth quarter.

One of the reasons Pittsburgh managed to mount a comeback was a barrage of injuries to the Bills’ defense. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebackers Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson all left the game early due to injury. The injuries to Bernard and Spector were particularly harmful as the linebacker unit was already missing Tyrel Dodson and, of course, Matt Milano. That meant that linebacker A.J. Klein was thrust into the limelight, and he filled their shoes well. Klein finished the game with a team high 11 tackles — including six in the fourth quarter. Not bad for a man who was planning a family road trip earlier this week.