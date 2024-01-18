Tale of the Tape: Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes

This coming Sunday in the NFL Divisional Round, the Buffalo Bills play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in a huge playoff matchup. Football fans will be treated to the latest bout between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes — but this time it takes place in Orchard Park, NY. Mahomes’ visit to Highmark Stadium will also mark his first trip away from Kansas City for a playoff game other than the Super Bowl.

Sunday’s meeting will be the seventh time that both of these quarterbacks face off, with the series currently tied at 3-3. In those games, Allen has completed 60% of his passes against while averaging 322 total yards a game. Still, at times the passing game for Buffalo has struggled against the Steve Spagnuolo-coached defense. Where Allen has excelled is using his legs to either extend plays or scramble for key first downs. He has 17 total touchdowns and only three interceptions in six matchups.

Switching sides to Mahomes, he has been equally impressive, having completed almost 68% of his passes and averaging 334 total yards per game. Mahomes doesn’t always kill teams with his legs like Allen but, if given space, he’s more than capable of scrambling for big third-down conversions to change momentum. All told, Mahomes has 14 touchdowns and five interceptions against the Bills.

Looking at the head-to-head between these quarterbacks, it’s where the wins have come that stands out most. Two out of the three wins that Mahomes has against Allen have come in the playoffs, while Allen has only been able to conquer the Chiefs in the regular season. In their regular-season meeting a few weeks ago, Buffalo’s defense was able to contain Mahomes to 271 yards and a touchdown and a less than 60% completion rate. Granted, the defense was bailed out by dropped passes, but they still held the Chiefs to 17 points. Meanwhile for Allen, he only completed 55% of his passes for 233 yards and a touchdown — but also had a touchdown as a runner.

These two quarterbacks are among the best in the league, showing it time and again when they match up against one another. Once the playoffs begin Allen and Mahomes find new gears to light up the score board. Sunday’s game in front of Bills Mafia should be a real treat between two teams that are familiar with each other — one that’s likely to add even more magic to an already loaded rivalry hype video.