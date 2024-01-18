The Buffalo Bills (12-6) host the Kansas City Chiefs (12-6) Sunday evening in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Highmark Stadium.

Not only is this the first true road game in the playoff history of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but it’s also the third playoff showdown between Mahomes’ Chiefs and Buffalo’s talented quarterback, Josh Allen.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up thoughts and analysis on the rivalry and budding friendship that has formed between Allen and Mahomes.

Revisiting the Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes rivalry

Sunday’s playoff meeting will be the seventh time these quarterbacks have guided their teams into a showdown vs. each other, with the series rivalry tied at three games apiece. Catch up below on how Allen and Mahomes have turned their rivalry into this generation’s version of Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

With Sam Martin hurting, Bills add P Matt Haack

Starting punter Sam Martin hurt his hamstring chasing after the football once Tyler Bass’ field goal attempt was blocked in the Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills signed former punter Matt Haack to the practice squad as an insurance policy.

Final thoughts on Wild Card win vs. Steelers

Read how second-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir has developed into a reliable offensive playmaker, plus analysis of how the Bills have learned to embrace Josh Allen’s running style, a review the mounting list of injuries for Buffalo heading into the Divisional Round, and more!

Even more Bills news

We hear from defensive tackle Ed Oliver how, despite a long injury list, the Bills are “built” to overcome these injuries, see where Buffalo ranks among the Super Bowl favorites, learn how a popular Buffalo/Rochester area attorney is telling Bills Mafia members to not feed the pit by the new stadium site, and more!

