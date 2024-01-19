Bills welcome Chiefs to snowy Highmark Stadium — all our coverage

Catch up with all of Buffalo Rumblings’ coverage leading up to this weekend’s Bills-Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will face off once again this weekend in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game where the victor’s spoils is another week of football and a date in the conference championship.

As of publishing, DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Bills as -2.5 “favorites” — with an over/under of 45.5 and the moneyline at -148 Buffalo / +124 Kansas City.

Since 2020, the Bills and Chiefs have played six games between the regular and postseason. The teams have split to sit at 3-3 since 2020, though Buffalo has yet to claim a victory over Kansas City in the playoffs. Until this weekend, the Chiefs had yet to travel to Orchard Park, NY for the postseason — let alone anywhere other than Arrowhead since quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered the NFL.

Having competed in playoff-like games since Week 14 while relying on players off the bench or previously outside the organization hasn’t fazed this Bills team. They’re a battle-tested group who often excel above their weight class.

Can the Buffalo Bills pull it off, successfully navigating all the injuries and still playing their best football against the defending Super Bowl Champions? For Bills Mafia, it’s been four years in the making — and they’re plenty fired up!

