Buffalo Bills at the mic: Thursday edition

The Buffalo Bills were back at it Thursday, preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday evening. With another practice session came an additional round of interviews from coaches and players.

Contained below, hear the latest from assistant head coach/defensive line Eric Washington, interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, edge rusher Von Miller, and running back James Cook. You can find left tackle Dion Dawkins’ press conference in a separate article, linked here. Dawkins’ comments deserved to be in their own space this round.

Assistant head coach/defensive line Eric Washington

Eric Washington spoke about defensive tackle Ed Oliver and what he did against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and how important that will be against the Chiefs.

Washington also spoke to the team’s desire to set the tone up front, the advantage defensive tackle DaQuan Jones gives the Bills against Kansas City, plus thoughts on the team having developed quality depth to navigate injuries.

Washington also discussed what running back Isiah Pacheco brings to the Chiefs, and the necessity to be sound in tackling before overzealous in punching the ball out against a back who doesn’t turn it over often. Plus, thoughts on the work head coach Sean McDermott has accomplished this season, the mental toughness of the entire defense — and the role safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde play there, the benefits of having someone like linebacker A.J. Klein, defensive back Cam Lewis’ versatility, edge rusher Von Miller’s late-game performance against Pittsburgh, thinking outside of the box on defense, and more.

Listen to all of Eric Washington’s press conference, embedded below.

Interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady

“I think when you try to hold Josh Allen back, you’re probably doing a disservice.”

Joe Brady answers questions about the team’s turnover-free game against the Steelers, Josh Allen’s huge touchdown run, and also the personality he brings to the gridiron.

Brady also spoke on playoff mindset, how much the Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and the defensive line affects the game on every single play, what was behind the team’s offensive slump in the second half in Week 14, executing on third downs, the emergence of wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and the challenge their skill group presents to teams.

Plus, thoughts on right guard O’Cyrus Torrence preparing to face Chris Jones, what makes a Steve Spagnuolo defense so tough, cornerback Trent McDuffie as a slot blitzer, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs being ready to face cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

To hear all this and more from Joe Brady, watch his full press conference, embedded below.

Edge rusher Von Miller

“I’m back. I’m back to feeling like my old self.”

Von Miller spoke about where he’s at health-wise, noting that him sitting out the game against the New England Patriots allowed him the needed time to properly heal — essentially “a second bye week,” as he stated. Miller said that it’s taken him around four months to get to a point where he feels back to his old self, which was longer than he ever expected.

In a display of humility, Miller responded to a question about his efforts against the Steelers and those plays possibly being encouraging: “Now I just gotta remember how to tackle guys.”

Miller also spoke to the benefits of being led by Eric Washington, the work and progress from the entire group, performing as the closer in big games, the relationship he has with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — but trying to do what he can to contain Mahomes on the football field, and what makes Sean McDermott different and special as a “teacher of men.”

Plus, Miller’s thoughts on Buffalo’s weather and playing in the cold in front of Bills Mafia. All this and more in Miller’s full presser, embedded below.

Running back James Cook

James Cook spoke to the challenge it is facing what many consider to be the best defense in the NFL, navigating preparing to face a familiar opponent, and the team’s huge focus on ball security.

Cook also commented on the huge advantage the team has with Bills Mafia on their side and playing a home playoff game against a tough opponent.

Catch up with the latest from James Cook in the video embedded below.