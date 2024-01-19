Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: Snow problem

Welcome back to our weekend chat, Buffalo Bills fans.

Last week we talked about cold weather and snowy games, and boy you delivered! More than 200 comments were dropped in that comments section, with several rightfully lambasting me for using a dejected Josh Allen photo instead of a triumphant Josh Allen photo. I hear you. I apologize. My bad.

The Bills and Western New York are cleaning up from our second major snowstorm in a week. West Seneca saw more than six feet of snow, and the stadium in Orchard Park was hit with 46.5 inches.

We know the Bills hire shovelers at $20/hour to remove snow from the stadium. Reports were they were very understaffed last weekend, which led to a large number of seats in the stadium being filled with snow during Monday’s game.

In Green Bay, they purchased special snowblowers that are narrow enough to fit in the stadium rows.

What do you use to move snow?

My boss lives in Kansas City and asked if everyone had snow blowers. I purchased a snow blower when I moved to my current house. When I lived at my other two houses, our driveway was too short to need a snowblower, but this driveway is long enough.

My dad drove a plow for years, and when I was growing up, I had to shovel the front porch and that was about it.

Do you throw a few bucks at a neighborhood kid to shovel you out? Or do you use folded cardboard?

