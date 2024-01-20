Wingin’ It: Chicken Soup Stir-in Sauce — Bills Vs. Chiefs, Divisional Round

Buffalo Rumblings regulars know the drill. But for the new Buffalo Bills fans circling the wagons with us, we’re about more than just football here. Need something exciting for this week’s game day chow line? Wingin’ It brings you a themed recipe for every regular-season and postseason Bills game. Like this one...

Just laying it out there — this recipe is for the stir-in sauce, and you’ll need your own recipe for chicken noodle soup. I’m a big fan of stir-in sauces for things like soups, as they allow you to make a huge amount of the base food and let everyone choose their own adventure. I also like the stir-in sauces because, if you don’t want soup, you can just toss some wings in the sauce and call it a day.

For those of you headed to the game, this recipe will do wonders to warm you up in no time. Prepare it the day/night before (it’s quick, trust me), and bring it as a tag-along for your game-day meal spread. As a soup finisher, condiment, or even toss-in sauce for your main course — this one’s got you covered.

If you tailgate regularly, you’re likely already set up to heat liquid footstuffs. If not, all you’ll need to bring along is a pot to contain the quantity of soup/stir-in sauce you wish to serve and a heating element: think table-top camping stove, fuel for stove; or grill, etc. Warm it back to life, serve, and watch your crew demand to know your secret.

Chicken Soup Stir-In Sauce

Serves: Variable, but just a little can flavor an entire pot of soup

Active Time: 15 min

Total Time: 20 min

Ingredients

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 clove of garlic, crushed or minced

3 Tbsp Frank’s RedHot® Dill Pickle Naturally Flavored Hot Sauce (see substitute suggestion below)

1 tsp of your favorite weaponized hot sauce, I’m a big fan of the Melinda’s brand sauce

You’ll need: Soup already made, small sauce pan

Melt butter on MED-LOW in sauce pan. Add garlic; stir in for about 2-3 min. Stir in hot sauces; remove from heat.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

There really aren’t too many tips for this but trust me that a little bit of this will go a long way in flavoring your soup. As for tips, if you can’t find the Frank’s RedHot® Dill Pickle Naturally Flavored Hot Sauce, I would use the standard Frank’s and add a tsp of dill weed and another tsp of dill pickle juice.

I felt I was taking a bit of a gamble going dill heavy with chicken noodle soup, but it was a good gamble. I will 100% stand by this flavor combo.

As a final thought you may wonder “Hey Skare, where’s your noodles?” I used tiny star-shaped pastina. Hopefully the stars for Buffalo will align just as they did in our soup.