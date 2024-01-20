The Buffalo Bills (12-6) earned the two seed in the AFC thanks in large part to a five-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Included during that run was a 20-17 road win over the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (12-6), a result that helped the Bills earn home-field advantage for Sunday night’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks previews the win-or-go-home showdown with Kansas City as the Bills look to avenge two previous playoff setbacks vs. the Chiefs. Plus, the key matchups to watch and the top stories as the Bills look to send Patrick Mahomes and KC home for the season.
Previewing the Chiefs
Among the key stories to watch as the Bills take on the Chiefs: we all know for the Buffalo to prevail, quarterback Josh Allen needs to have a huge day vs. Kansas City. Who else needs to step up if the Bills are to advance? Plus, Buffalo’s offensive line is going to face a challenge trying to contain talented defensive tackle Chris Jones; tight end Dalton Kincaid needs to produce in the biggest game of his young career; cornerback Trent McDuffie is a force out of the nickel cornerback role; Buffalo’s pass rush needs to make life miserable for Mahomes; and how the Bills and Chiefs have changed since that instant classic in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round.
- Roundtable: Other than Josh Allen, who needs to have a big day for Bills? - Buffalo News
- Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is Issue No. 1 for Bills’ offense - Buffalo News
- NFL playoffs: Key matchups to watch in each AFC divisional round game - The Athletic (subscription required)
- PlayAction column: Bills must watch for Trent McDuffie as weapon off slot - Buffalo News
- How Bills Mafia, Josh Allen and the Buffalo pass rush could be the difference in AFC Divisional game - BuffaloBills.com
- Top 6 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Chiefs | NFL Playoffs - BuffaloBills.com
- 5 things to watch for in Bills vs. Chiefs | NFL Playoffs - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills and Chiefs have changed plenty since 2021 playoff epic - ESPN
- Bills All-22: Josh Allen raises level, making the case for Dorian Williams against Chiefs - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills want to be the Chiefs: 3 questions Buffalo must answer to beat defending champs - Democrat & Chronicle
- ‘They’ve been at the top of the mountain’ | What the Bills are saying about facing Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL playoffs Divisional Round lines: Bills open as home favorites over Chiefs -ESPN.com
- Alan Pergament: Why Romo can’t win, and why Nantz is excited for Bills-Chiefs that could get a Super Bowl rating - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news
Examining why defensive tackle Ed Oliver has become a bargain for the Bills, what potential impact referee Shawn Hochuli might have on the game, a deep dive into the phenomenon known as The Pit, plus crediting the Buffalo snow shovelers for coming to the team’s rescue on Friday, and more!
- Inside the Bills: Ed Oliver’s done more than just live up to his contract – he’s become a bargain - Buffalo News
- ‘Eagles fan’ Shawn Hochuli will be referee for Bills vs. Chiefs playoff game - Buffalo News
- What’s going on with The Pit? An explainer – and a poem – on the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium - Buffalo News
- Is Buffalo’s Pit the Most Powerful Force in the NFL? - The Ringer
- Shovelers return to Highmark Stadium on Friday to help out the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo News
- More snow shovelers needed at Highmark Stadium before AFC Divisional game vs. Chiefs - BuffaloBills.com
- McDermott, excited to see how Bills Mafia shows up on Sunday - WGR 550
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Chiefs opponent preview: What’s new with Kansas City? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Chiefs analysis: Keys to success for Buffalo’s offense - Buffalo Rumblings
- Six Kansas City Chiefs to watch at the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Six Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the Kansas City Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings
- Tale of the Tape: Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills signing punter Matt Haack ahead of Sunday’s divisional round playoff game - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...