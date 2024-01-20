The Buffalo Bills (12-6) earned the two seed in the AFC thanks in large part to a five-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Included during that run was a 20-17 road win over the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (12-6), a result that helped the Bills earn home-field advantage for Sunday night’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks previews the win-or-go-home showdown with Kansas City as the Bills look to avenge two previous playoff setbacks vs. the Chiefs. Plus, the key matchups to watch and the top stories as the Bills look to send Patrick Mahomes and KC home for the season.

Previewing the Chiefs

Among the key stories to watch as the Bills take on the Chiefs: we all know for the Buffalo to prevail, quarterback Josh Allen needs to have a huge day vs. Kansas City. Who else needs to step up if the Bills are to advance? Plus, Buffalo’s offensive line is going to face a challenge trying to contain talented defensive tackle Chris Jones; tight end Dalton Kincaid needs to produce in the biggest game of his young career; cornerback Trent McDuffie is a force out of the nickel cornerback role; Buffalo’s pass rush needs to make life miserable for Mahomes; and how the Bills and Chiefs have changed since that instant classic in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round.

Even more Bills news

Examining why defensive tackle Ed Oliver has become a bargain for the Bills, what potential impact referee Shawn Hochuli might have on the game, a deep dive into the phenomenon known as The Pit, plus crediting the Buffalo snow shovelers for coming to the team’s rescue on Friday, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings