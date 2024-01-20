Buffalo Bills elevated wideout Andy Isabella, linebacker A.J. Klein from practice squad

The Buffalo Bills made a series of moves from their practice squad on Saturday, elevating wideout Andy Isabella and linebacker A.J. Klein for the second straight week. Additionally, the Bills released punter Matt Haack from the practice squad and re-signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

Isabella and Klein were each elevated last weekend, and they were active in place of wideout Gabe Davis, who was out with a knee injury, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who was out with a shoulder injury. Given that Davis is still out this week, Isabella’s elevation was expected. Dodson should be back this week, but fellow starting linebacker Terrel Bernard suffered an ankle injury last week, and his status is up in the air for Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Klein is insurance just in case Bernard misses the game. Bernard is listed as questionable in spite of the fact that he did not practice this week.

Klein proved last week that he is quite a strong insurance policy, as well. He played on 43 defensive snaps last week, and he led all players in tackles with 11 on the game. That’s impressive for anyone, but it’s especially impressive given that Klein had planned to go on vacation with his family at the start of the week, but after Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane texted him to gauge his interest in returning, he canceled those plans and re-signed with the Bills.

Matt Haack was signed as insurance for punter Sam Martin, who injured his hamstring while chasing down a loose football after Tyler Bass had a field goal attempt blocked in the second quarter of last week’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Martin punted once more after the injury, but his status was uncertain for this week. Given that the team released Haack, it’s safe to assume that Martin is good to go this week.

Ankou, 29, was with Buffalo’s practice squad from October of this season until January 11. He was the player released to make room for Klein last week. Running back Leonard Fournette was released to make room for Haack, but rather than going back to the well on offense, the Bills chose another familiar face in Ankou to re-sign to the practice squad.