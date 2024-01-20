Winner of Bills-Chiefs will face Ravens in Baltimore for AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens just put the finishing touches on their convincing 34-10 win over the Houston Texans. With a week off to rest and prepare, quarterback Lamar Jackson was ready to quiet the naysayers so quick to point out his lackluster 1-3 playoff record.

As it’s so often been this season, Saturday afternoon was yet another chapter in the book of Lamar Jackson — a thrilling tale that’s still unfolding.

The Ravens’ win ensures that the AFC will run through Baltimore to crown this season’s AFC Champion — the team that will represent the conference in Super Bowl LVIII.

Their opponent will be the winner of tomorrow’s Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs game, taking place in Orchard Park, NY.

Whichever team wins tomorrow evening will face a determined Baltimore squad that’s likely to produce this season’s NFL MVP.

The last time the city of Baltimore hosed an AFC Championship game was in January 1971, 53 years ago. Those Baltimore Colts won, advancing to Super Bowl V where they then defeated the Oakland Raiders.

Next weekend’s game will be Lamar Jackson’s first AFC Championship game.