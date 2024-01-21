Bills vs. Chiefs: How to watch NFL Playoffs, TV schedule, radio broadcast, weather, odds and more

The Buffalo Bills have endured feet upon feet of snow. They’ve dealt with a smattering of injuries to their defensive stars. In one particular game, the officiating team seemed to be against them. They even changed offensive coordinators in the middle of the season. But here they are. They’ve overcome everything to have home-field advantage in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

For the first time ever, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (and new tag-a-long girlfriend of Travis Kelce — Taylor Swift) will have to step outside their comfort zone and travel for a playoff game. With Bills Mafia filling the stands at Highmark Stadium, we know they’ll make things extremely difficult for the Chiefs. We expect problems in the huddle and plenty of false starts because the Bills have the best 12th Man out there.

If you’re unable to watch Josh Allen rumbling past defenders and Ed Oliver giving Patrick Mahomes nightmares in person, here’s how to follow along at home...

Bills-Chiefs game details

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Sunday, January 21, 2024 Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

6:30 p.m. EST Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 20s

Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 20s Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Bills-Chiefs TV info

Television broadcast: CBS

CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely (sideline reporters)

Bills-Chiefs streaming info

Bills-Chiefs radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5), Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM), Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM), Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM), Newark (WACK 1420 AM), Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM), Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM), Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM), Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM) — and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter) Satellite radio: SiriusXM — Ch 81 & 227 (Bills feed) / Ch 82 & 225 (Chiefs feed)

Betting Line: Bills -2.5

Bills -2.5 Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 Money line: Bills -148, Chiefs +124

Bills -148, Chiefs +124 More odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

