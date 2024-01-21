For the third time in the last four seasons, the Buffalo Bills are squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs — only this time, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are coming to Highmark Stadium this evening for an AFC Divisional Round clash.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game previews, predictions and analysis on what Buffalo needs to do to knock off the Chiefs and advance into the Conference championship.
Game night: Bills vs. Chiefs
Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on the key matchups to watch — including why Buffalo needs to get another clutch performance from running back James Cook, how quarterback Josh Allen has a shot at a legacy-building win, and why Cam Lewis’ versatility is an assist to a banged-up defense — and how they see the Divisional Round showdown playing out.
Final injury report: Bills vs. Chiefs
The Bills have announced that cornerback Christian Benford (knee), wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), safety Taylor Rapp (calf) and linebacker Baylon Spector (back) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff against Kansas City, while linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) is considered questionable. On the opposite sideline, wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee; injured reserve), offensive tackle Wanya Morris (concussion), and nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) are out while wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and Justyn Ross (hamstring) are questionable.
How to follow Bills vs. Chief from home
All the ways you can watch and follow the action from home as the Bills take on the Chiefs!
Even more Bills news
We find out why Buffalo owes Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney for the Bills hosting the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, see what tickets are going for if you want to cheer on Buffalo in person, learn which Bills Hall of Famer will lead the charge as the Legend of the Game, and more!
