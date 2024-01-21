Player prop bets to consider for Bills vs. Chiefs — NFL Divisional Round

Tonight’s divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs offers plenty of great betting opportunities, with some of the best odds available through prop bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

While the traditional spread and over/under bets are always popular, prop bets can add an extra layer of excitement to the game. Below, we’ll explore three of my favorite prop bets for this evening’s Bills-Chiefs matchup — each offering unique and intriguing opportunities for fans to get in on the action. Let’s get to the money!

Stefon Diggs Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (+100)

In the beginning of the season it almost looked like Diggs was going to reach 2,000 yards receiving. But over the second half of the year, he’s cooled down quite a bit and his production has left Bills fans wondering if something was going on with him. Thankfully he’s been more involved as of late, with seven receptions in each of the last two games. You can bet he’ll get plenty of targets in this game as well. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is a talented defender and he’ll likely limit Diggs’ ability to make big plays. But Diggs can and does make routine plays turn into big gains. Look for Diggs to go over 62.5 yards tonight.

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+210)

This is the time of year where teams’ stars show up and make big plays. Kincaid was drafted in the first round this past April and has already started to break records, as he has the most receptions for a rookie in Bills history. Josh Allen found Kincaid for a touchdown last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. When you look at this weekend’s matchup, I find it hard to believe Allen won’t be looking his way again. With wide receiver Gabe Davis being inactive, Kincaid may be the second option in the passing game. If true, he’ll take advantage of every opportunity.

First TD Scorer — Josh Allen (+600)

First and last touchdown scorer is always a crapshoot. If the Chiefs get the ball first, they could score. It could be a score on an opening kickoff. It could be a pick-six when Mahomes is trying to look Kelce’s way. But in games against the Chiefs, it’s always Allen vs Mahomes and these quarterbacks know it. This prop doesn’t count for a passing touchdown, but we know a scramble by Josh Allen can result in a touchdown whether it’s a 52-yard run or 1st & Goal. The Bills will look to make a statement early and be physical with a very tough KC defense. Look for Allen to get involved in the run game from from the start.

Prop bets, short for “proposition bets,” are specific wagers made on various events or occurrences within a football game that do not necessarily relate to the final outcome or score. These bets are commonly offered during major football events like the Super Bowl. Prop bets can span a wide range of categories, from player performance and statistics to specific in-game incidents or even elements unrelated to the actual gameplay itself.

If you were to stack these bets for a parlay, your odds would increase to +4600.

A parlay is a type of wager where bettors combine two or more individual bets into one larger bet. In order to win a parlay bet, all of the individual bets within the parlay must win. The potential payout for a parlay bet is often higher than if the bets were placed individually, but the risk is also greater since all of the bets must win in order to receive any payout.

As for +4600 odds, this is a specific type of odds commonly used in sports betting. When the odds are listed as +4600, it means that a bet on that outcome would result in a potential payout of $4,600 for every $100 wagered. In other words, the bettor would receive $4,700 if the bet is won (the initial $100 wager, plus the $4,600 in winnings). In general, the higher the odds, the greater the potential payout, but also the lower the likelihood of the outcome occurring.

We kindly request and encourage all individuals to engage in responsible betting practices. While betting can be a fun and exciting activity, it is crucial to approach it with caution and moderation. Remember to set limits for yourself and stick to them. Only wager an amount of money that you are comfortable losing and never go beyond your means. Additionally, ensure that betting remains a form of entertainment, rather than a means to solve financial or personal problems. Always keep in mind that there are risks involved, so it is essential to bet responsibly for your own well-being.

