Lions vs. Buccaneers Divisional Round — game pick and open thread

This afternoon’s NFL Divisional Round playoff game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers features two teams coming off impressive victories during Super Wild Card Weekend.

While the outcome hung in the balance late, Detroit managed to secure a narrow 24-23 win against the Los Angeles Rams — claiming the franchise’s first playoff win since January 1992. The Buccaneers dominated the Philadelphia Eagles en route to a 32-9 victory. With the stakes high and both teams looking to secure a spot in the NFC Championship, this game is sure to be a fun game for football fans to watch.

You can catch all this afternoon’s action, beginning at 3 p.m. EST on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

As of publishing, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Lions favored by -5.5 points, with the over under set at 49.5. The Moneyline is also set at +220 for TB and -270 for DET. For those unfamiliar with sports betting, a negative value is applied to the favored team, while a positive is applied to the underdog. The over under of 49.5 indicates the total number of points expected to be scored in the game. The Moneyline odds of +220 for TB and -270 for DET represent the potential payout for a bet on each team to win outright.

When the Lions and Buccaneers met previously in Week 6, Detroit emerged victorious by way of a 20-6 win. The Lions’ defense managed to hold the Buccaneers’ offense at bay, limiting quarterback Baker Mayfield to a subpar performance with only 200 yards passing and an interception. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff had a standout performance that day, throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns despite Tampa Bay’s strong defense.

Today, all eyes will be on the battle between the Buccaneers’ strong defense — which hasn’t given up a rushing touchdown in the last five weeks — and the Lions’ potent rushing attack, led by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The outcome of the game may ultimately come down to the quarterback play, with Goff and Mayfield’s ability to minimize mistakes playing a crucial role in this afternoon’s outcome.

Considering the previous match-up and the recent performances of both teams, many are predicting a close game. However, I believe that Goff’s consistency and effectiveness give the Lions an edge in this match-up.

Score prediction: 28-13, Lions over Buccaneers — Detroit advances to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

