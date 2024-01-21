Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. Those prior two matchups came at Arrowhead Stadium. This time, the roles are reversed, as the Bills will host the Chiefs for the first time in a long time in a playoff game.

It’s been almost exactly 30 years to the day, in fact, since Buffalo last hosted the Chiefs in a playoff game. In that one, which took place on January 23, 1994, Thurman Thomas powered the Bills’ offense by running for 186 yards and three scores. Bruce Smith and Jeff Wright combined to knock quarterback Joe Montana out of the game on Kansas City’s first drive of the second half, and the Bills cruised to a 30-13 victory on the way to their fourth straight Super Bowl.

The winner of this one doesn’t advance to the Super Bowl, as they’ll have one more river to cross before reaching that threshold. The Baltimore Ravens will host the AFC Championship Game regardless of who wins tonight.

It’s Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game. It’s two of the NFL’s best squads facing off yet again in an attempt to keep Super Bowl dreams alive. It’s Bills vs. Chiefs. Where else would you rather be than right here right now?!

This is our first-half open thread, friends. Please remember to be civil to one another. Toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. And, most importantly, enjoy the game, wherever it is that you’re watching.

Go Bills!