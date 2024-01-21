Buffalo Bills Divisional Round inactives vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills had a fairly extensive injury report this week leading up to their huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With four players ruled out prior to today, it definitely lessened the guesswork in terms of predicting who the healthy scratches would be this weekend.

This time of year, there aren’t many true “healthy” scratches, as every team is dealing with injuries in one way or another. For Buffalo, the avalanche of injuries took place at a pair of positions — cornerback and linebacker — making it more difficult for the Bills to field a lineup that looks like the one they’ve sported throughout the season.

Who’s in and who’s out for this week’s divisional round matchup? Here’s the full list.

WR Gabe Davis

We knew this already, as Davis will miss his second-straight game due a knee injury he suffered against the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale. Last week, Buffalo started in “12” personnel and used Trent Sherfield (63% of the offensive snaps), Deonte Harty (21% of the offensive snaps), and Andy Isabella (10% of the offensive snaps) to fill in behind Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir. I expect more of the same this week.

T Alec Anderson

A healthy scratch! Buffalo’s offensive line is fully healthy, so Anderson is once again a healthy scratch. Ryan Van Demark is the swing tackle, David Edwards is the interior backup/lineman eligible on jumbo packages, and Ryan Bates is the multi-position reserve.

DT Poona Ford

Ford is a healthy scratch this week, and Linval Joseph is active as the Bills use two one-techs to rotate up the middle. DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle Jr., and Ed Oliver are also active.

LB Terrel Bernard

As a true game-time decision, Bernard is inactive this week. After he was carted off the field last week in an air cast, it’s incredible that he even had a chance to play this week. However, the Bills will go with Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein at linebacker. Dorian Williams and Tyler Matakevich are the only other healthy linebackers on the roster.

LB Baylon Spector

Spector hurt his back while recovering a fumble last week on a play where he appeared to be in bounds, but was ruled out of bounds, thereby nullifying the recovery. A.J. Klein is up off the practice squad once again to take his place.

CB Christian Benford

Rasul Douglas is back, but Benford is out after hurting his knee last week. Dane Jackson will likely start again, and Kaiir Elam may see some time on the field, as well.

S Taylor Rapp

Rapp hurt his calf breaking on what was the game-sealing interception against Miami in Week 18. Damar Hamlin is active for special teams and Cam Lewis will serve as the third safety. Thankfully, nickel corner Taron Johnson is healthy after spending the week in concussion protocol; otherwise, Lewis would have to take his place.

Here are the inactive players for Kansas City.