 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: Khalil Shakir is a MAGIC MAN for Buffalo

By Danyel Geist
/ new
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

In This Stream

Bills welcome Chiefs to snowy Highmark Stadium — all our coverage

View all 35 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...