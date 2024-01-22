Buffalo Bills at the mic following Divisional Round playoff loss

If you didn’t have the opportunity to catch postgame press conferences following the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night’s Divisional Round playoff game, you can listen/watch them in their entirety here.

Head coach Sean McDermott, safeties Jordan Poyer & Micah Hyde, and quarterback Josh Allen all spoke after Buffalo lost a third postseason game to the Chiefs.

Head coach Sean McDermott

Following Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, McDermott spoke to reporters about the team’s performance overall, the challenges of working through injuries, One Bills Drive’s offseason approach, and what went into the final drive on offense for Buffalo.

Catch up now with all from McDermott’s postgame press conference, embedded below.

Safeties Jordan Poyer & Micah Hyde

Hyde and Poyer spoke about coming up short again in the playoffs — including thoughts on the most recent loss against the Chiefs and other postseason disappointments, plus making key stops late in the game.

Poyer and Hyde also spoke about their relationship and what it’s meant playing with one another for seven seasons.

Listen now to all of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer’s postgame press conference, embedded below.

Quarterback Josh Allen

Following the team’s heartbreaking loss, Allen spoke about the offense’s final drive, what and where he thinks the team needs to improve moving forward, plus he offered thoughts on the 2023 team and the resiliency they showed throughout the season.

Listen now to all of Josh Allen’s postgame comments in the video embedded below.