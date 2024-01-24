Former Bills exec Dan Morgan named general manager of Carolina Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan was hired as President of Football Operations & General Manager of the team he played with for seven seasons.

While you may be asking yourself why the news of Morgan being hired as Carolina’s newest general manager is of any real interest to Buffalo Bills fans, sharing it here is absolutely relevant. Morgan worked in the front office of One Bills Drive from 2018-2020, where he served as director of player personnel — working with general manager Brandon Beane.

New Panthers GM Dan Morgan:



Drafted No. 11 overall by the Panthers in 2001.



Made the Pro Bowl in 2004.



Played seven seasons with the Panthers.



Ranks 10th in tackles in franchise history.



Worked in the Seahawks front office from 2010-2017.



Worked in the Bills… https://t.co/Uk3ASeixL1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

Morgan isn’t the first with ties to Beane who’s found success in an NFL front office. The New York Giants hired away assistant general manager Joe Schoen to be their general manager alongside head coach Brian Daboll.

Prior to Schoen, Brian Gaine (who was then vice president of player personnel with the Bills, was hired by the Houston Texans as the team’s general manager — a position he held from 2018-2019. Gaine has since returned to the Buffalo Bills, filling the role as assistant general manager.