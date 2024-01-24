 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Bills exec Dan Morgan named general manager of Carolina Panthers

Morgan served as director of player personnel with the Bills from 2018-2020

By Matt Byham
Miami Dolphins v Carolina Panthers Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan was hired as President of Football Operations & General Manager of the team he played with for seven seasons.

While you may be asking yourself why the news of Morgan being hired as Carolina’s newest general manager is of any real interest to Buffalo Bills fans, sharing it here is absolutely relevant. Morgan worked in the front office of One Bills Drive from 2018-2020, where he served as director of player personnel — working with general manager Brandon Beane.

Morgan isn’t the first with ties to Beane who’s found success in an NFL front office. The New York Giants hired away assistant general manager Joe Schoen to be their general manager alongside head coach Brian Daboll.

Prior to Schoen, Brian Gaine (who was then vice president of player personnel with the Bills, was hired by the Houston Texans as the team’s general manager — a position he held from 2018-2019. Gaine has since returned to the Buffalo Bills, filling the role as assistant general manager.

