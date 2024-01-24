Buffalo Bills sign 14 to reserves/futures deals

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills officially announced that they’ve signed 11 players to reserve/future contracts. Those players were mostly members of Buffalo’s practice squad during the 2023 NFL season, but there were also a few new names on the list.

Of the players signed, nine were on Buffalo’s practice squad to end the season. The only two players who weren’t were safety Kendall Williamson and wideout K.J. Hamler.

The bigger name of those two players is Hamler, a former second-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a promising, albeit underwhelming, rookie season where he caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns, he’s dealt with myriad injuries since. Hamler has played in only ten games over the last two seasons. He’s caught 12 of his 24 targets in that timeframe for 239 yards. He missed most of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL, and missed most of the 2022 season due to a torn pectoral muscle. After the Broncos waived him this summer, Hamler signed with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad on September 30.

Williamson was a seventh-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn’t make the team out of camp, but he spent the year as a member of the team’s practice squad. He played collegiately at Stanford, where he amassed 213 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, 13 pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles over the course of 44 games with the Cardinal.

On Tuesday night, the Bills announced that they had added two more players on reserve/future deals. They signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou, who had re-signed with the team’s practice squad late this season, and running back Darrynton Evans, who spent time with the Bills this summer. Later still, they announced that quarterback Shane Buechele had signed a reserve/future deal, as well.

The Bills didn’t sign cornerback Josh Norman, defensive tackle Andrew Brown, offensive linemen Germain Ifedi or Greg Mancz, or linebacker A.J. Klein to reserve/future deals even though they were on the team’s practice squad at the end of the season.