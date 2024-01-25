Buffalo Bills enter 2024 offseason with major salary cap questions

The Buffalo Bills are already way over the 2024 salary cap, so general manager Brandon Beane has some work to do.

The number thrown around earlier this week was $43 million, but it’s been adjusted since. It’s possible the Not Likely To Be Earned Incentives from 2023 were achieved, which would shrink the amount of cap the Bills were able to roll over from the 2023 season.

At Over The Cap, the Bills are $50.6 million over the 2024 cap while at Spotrac, the number is $51.1 million. Both sites are using projections for the NFL’s salary cap number as it hasn’t been officially released.

Buffalo has 57 players under contract for 2024. In the offseason, only the Top 51 contracts count toward the cap.

The Bills’ largest cap hit is quarterback Josh Allen, who jumps up to a $47 million cap hit in 2024. Following Allen are wide receiver Stefon Diggs ($27.8 million), edge rusher Von Miller ($23.8 million), left tackle Dion Dawkins ($16.6 million), cornerback Tre’Davious White ($16.4 million, and tight end Dawson Knox ($14.3 million). There’s no doubt those cap numbers will change before the season starts as contracts are restructured or even possibly cut from the books.

We’ll be back to talk about those potential moves next week. Some decisions will be easy while others will be much more difficult for a roster as mature as the Bills.

Per Spotrac, the New Orleans Saints have the worst cap space at -$82.8 million (55 contracts) followed by the Miami Dolphins at -$51.2 million (46 contracts) and Buffalo at $-51.1 million (57 players). The Washington Commanders have the most available ($83.5 million) while the Tennessee Titans ($73.9 million) and New England Patriots ($70.1 million) are next.