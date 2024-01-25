Bears request interview with Bills’ Eric Washington for defensive coordinator opening

It’s that time of the year: coaching interviews and new hires. The Chicago Bears have requested to interview Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defensive line, Eric Washington, for their vacant defensive coordinator job, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

He previously coached in Chicago. Buffalo's defense produced 54 sacks this year and is consistently one of the NFL's best

As noted above, Washington has spent time with Chicago already in his coaching career. In fact, his career began in Chicago in 2008 when he was hired as a defensive assistant and eventually promoted to defensive line coach in 2010.

He then spent nearly a decade with the Carolina Panthers as a defensive line coach and was even defensive coordinator for the final two seasons before joining head coach Sean McDermott's staff in 2020. This past summer, Washington was promoted to assistant head coach.

Some Bills fans seem to have mixed feelings on Washington’s overall role and impact with Buffalo but considering Chicago just filled its offensive coordinator position not too long ago, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a sense of urgency when it comes to the defensive coordinator vacancy.