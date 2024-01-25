Bills officially interviewing Joe Brady for full-time OC position

Unsurprisingly, the Buffalo Bills are starting their offensive coordinator search by interviewing interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The #Bills are starting their offensive coordinator search in earnest, and interim OC Joe Brady will interview for the full-time job, per source.



Brady acquitted himself well over nine games as the play caller, and Josh Allen has vouched for him getting the job. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 25, 2024

Brady, who was hired as Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach in 2022, was promoted to interim offensive coordinator following the dismissal of Ken Dorsey in November. Upon promotion, Brady took over play calling for the offense over the course of the final nine games of the 2023 NFL season.

This news shouldn’t come as a surprise whatsoever considering quarterback Josh Allen has already publicly endorsed Brady returning next season as the full-time play caller. Brady’s track record as a full-time offensive coordinator isn’t necessarily eye-opening considering he was hired in 2020 by, you guessed it, the Carolina Panthers, and was fired just one season later.

Brady completed an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their vacant head coach position last week.