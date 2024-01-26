Terrance Gray, Bills director of player personnel, interviews for GM role with Raiders, Chargers

Terrance Gray, director of player personnel with the Buffalo Bills, has seen his front-office star rise recently. Gray has completed interviews for open general manager positions with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Gray joined the Bills in 2017, ascending to the role of assistant director of player personnel in 2020. In 2022, Gray was promoted to his current role of director of player personnel with One Bills Drive.

Gray and assistant head coach/defensive line Eric Washington were both selected to participate in the NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator program in 2022. The accelerator program seeks to promote diversity throughout the NFL, helping to better spotlight minority candidates for future decision-making roles — including head-coaching and general manager opportunities.

Terrance Gray cut his teeth within NFL front offices through various roles for the Kansas City Chiefs (three seasons), and later by way of college scouting for the Minnesota Vikings (11 seasons).

As a player, Gray played cornerback for Oregon State during his junior and senior seasons of 1999 and 2000.