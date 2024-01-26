For the third time in the last four seasons, the Buffalo Bills got to take their best shot at Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Despite hosting Kansas City for the first time in the playoffs, the Bills saw another promising season end without a Super Bowl berth.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up thoughts from general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott on what went wrong and what the future of the Bills looks like heading into a pivotal offseason.

GM Brandon Beane: Super Bowl isn’t closed

During their season-ending press conferences, Brandon Beane reiterated that Buffalo’s Super Bowl window hasn’t closed and that Stefon Diggs is still a No. 1 wide receiver, while both Beane and Sean McDermott told reporters there isn't a need for the Bills to undergo a drastic makeover this offseason following another early playoff exit. Find out what were some of the other key takeaways from Beane and McDermott’s session with the media.

Bills interviewing Joe Brady for OC job

After taking over for Ken Dorsey following Buffalo’s disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10, Joe Brady served as the interim offensive coordinator and helped right the ship as the Bills closed the regular season winning their last five games to claim their fourth straight AFC East title. Now, following Buffalo’s most recent playoff exit, the Bills are interviewing Brady for their OC job.

Even more Bills news

Reflecting on why free-agent safety Micah Hyde and the Bills were a perfect match, read the emotional “thank you” letter Hyde’s wife, Amanda, wrote to Bills Mafia, get the latest on the Chicago Bears’ request to interview Buffalo’s defensive line coach Eric Washington, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings