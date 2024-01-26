Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen announced as finalist for AP 2023 NFL MVP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was announced as a finalist for the Associated Press 2023 NFL MVP Award. Allen joins three other quarterbacks and one very special running back all vying for the chance to be named the league’s most valuable player during the 2023 NFL season.

The five AP 2023 NFL MVP finalists, listed here alphabetically:

During the regular season, Allen put together a campaign loaded with the sort of superlatives Bills Mafia have become accustomed to since he arrived on the scene. However, in a bit of a dynamic shift, Allen was asked to operate within the construct of a more balanced offense that early in the season featured far less of him as a runner. Even with the reduced role as a ball carrier and the team’s commitment to more snaps for running backs, Allen delivered as only an MVP often proves capable.

Josh Allen’s 2023 regular-season stats in 17 games:

385-of-579 (66.5%) for 4,306 yards, 29 TDs, 18 INTs; 111 rushes for 524 yards, 15 TDs, 7 FUM

Josh Allen’s 2023 postseason stats in two games (which DO NOT figure into NFL MVP):

47-of-69 (68.1%) for 389 yards, 4 TDs; 20 rushes for 146 yards, 3 TDs

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Interestingly, in 19 games overall, Allen only eclipsed 300 yards passing in five games (Bills were 3-2 in those games), while he threw short of 200 yards five separate times (Bills were also 3-2 in those games, including playoff loss to Kansas City Chiefs).

In games where Allen threw for between 200 and 299 yards, the team was 6-3 (includes playoff win vs. Pittsburgh Steelers).

Noteworthy within Allen’s two-game playoff stretch is that he established a new personal-best for total rushing yards in the postseason (146), and he added seven more touchdowns with zero turnovers.

The 2023 AP NFL MVP, and all additional awards, will be announced during the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony on February 8, 2023. This year’s Honors show will air live on CBS and NFL Network, and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+.