Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is headed back to the Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is headed back to the NFL Pro Bowl, his fourth-consecutive appearance in the event. It was announced Friday, January 26 that Diggs has been added to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Game roster. Diggs will replace Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who had to opt out due to injury.

Diggs becomes the third Buffalo Bills player chosen to appear at this year’s Pro Bowl Games. He’ll join running back James Cook and left tackle Dion Dawkins for the event in Orlando, FL this February.

Diggs finished the 2023 NFL regular season with 107 receptions (on 160 targets) for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. During the postseason, Diggs added 10 receptions (on 17 targets) for 73 yards.

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

In a season marked by several significant groups of four — the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round playoff game each a fourth-consecutive time — Diggs became the fourth NFL player to record his fourth-straight season with at least 100 receptions.

Since joining the Bills in 2020, Stefon Diggs has gained at least 1,000 yards receiving each season — becoming the first Buffalo Bills player to record 1,000 yards receiving or more in four straight seasons. Considering his career on the whole, Diggs has accomplished the feat six seasons in a row, dating back to his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. With six such seasons, Diggs holds the second-longest active streak in the NFL.

What will Diggs do for a follow-up to his 2023 Pro Bowl Games appearance? Tune in to find out — beginning Thursday, February 1, 2024, and culminating with the Pro Bowl Games Flag Football tournament on Sunday, February 4, 2024.