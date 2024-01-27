What changes are in store for the Bills’ coaching staff in 2024?

All our coverage of 2024 Buffalo Bills coaching and front-office changes

Share All sharing options for: All our coverage of 2024 Buffalo Bills coaching and front-office changes

The Buffalo Bills have begun offseason work just days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at home during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Part of that effort includes finding and naming a full-time offensive coordinator for the 2024 NFL season and beyond.

Head coach Sean McDermott dismissed Ken Dorsey from the role following a Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos, promoting quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to interim offensive coordinator.

After completing an unofficial, on-the-job interview lasting seven regular-season games and two postseason matchups, the Bills officially announced that Joe Brady was being interviewed for the role on a full-time basis. Prior to going in another direction, Brady was interviewed for the open head coach position with the Atlanta Falcons.

Additionally, One Bills Drive is interviewing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the open OC role. Once the team names a full-time offensive coordinator, they will likely do the same for a quarterbacks coach.

Additionally, some of Buffalo’s defensive coaches are making the rounds for various interviews. Assistant head coach/defensive line Eric Washington and linebackers coach Bobby Babich have both been interviewed for defensive coordinator positions with several teams. Should either receive an opportunity with a new team, then head coach Sean McDermott will have work to do finding a replacement for either.

One Bills Drive has also seen Terrance Gray, the team’s director of player personnel, interview with two AFC West teams for their open general manager position.

Catch up now with all of our content regarding every bit of news surrounding signings, changes, and more to the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff and front-office personnel.