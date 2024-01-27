The Buffalo Bills claimed their fourth-straight AFC East divisional title, but changes are most certainly coming to the team after Buffalo lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason for the third time in the last four years.

The Bills have 22 free agents on their roster and the team is at least $50 million over the projected salary cap for 2024 (though there are plenty of ways the team can get creative and free up some money).

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses how general manager Brandon Beane has his work cut out for him trying to rebuild and reload a roster that, as long as Josh Allen is under center, should remain a threat to make it to the Super Bowl.

Bills face uphill battle in 2024

The Buffalo Bills have one of the older rosters in the NFL, and could lose many of their impact starters to free agency. Linked below are a run through the team’s free agents— a list that includes defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and most of their defensive tackles, defensive ends Leonard Floyd and A.J. Epenesa, safety Micah Hyde and wide receivers Gabe Davis and Trent Sherfield. Plus, what Brandon Beane needs to do to once again build a competitive roster around quarterback Josh Allen, why Beane needs to act to bring in more talent at the wide receiver position and what led to a drop in productivity from No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs?

Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin up for NFL honors

Josh Allen is one of the finalists for the NFL’s annual MVP award, while safety Damar Hamlin is a finalist for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

Bills sign 14 to reserve/future signings

Buffalo has signed 14 players to reserve/futures contracts for the 2024 season, including wide receiver K.J. Hamler, a former second-round selection of the Denver Broncos.

Even more Bills news

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named to the upcoming Pro Bowl games for the fourth-consecutive season, former Bills QB Thad Lewis is interviewing for Buffalo’s offensive coordinator opening, and more!

