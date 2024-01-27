Bills interviewing Buccaneers QB coach Thad Lewis for OC

The Buffalo Bills plan to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis, per a tweet by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

In addition to Buffalo’s request for an interview, the Las Vegas Raiders have interviewed Thad Lewis for their open offensive coordinator position.

If the name Thad Lewis seems very familiar to you, that’s because he’s none other than former Bills quarterback Thad Lewis. Following an eight-year playing career (2010-2017) that saw him suit up for nine different teams, Lewis transitioned to the coaching ranks, joining UCLA as an offensive analyst for two seasons from 2018-2019. Lewis came back to the NFL in 2021, joining Tampa Bay as an assistant wide receivers coach for two seasons (2021-2022).

Fast-forward to the present, and Thad Lewis has become a sought-after offensive coordinator candidate following a successful 2023 season working with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Lewis’ first campaign as a quarterbacks coach coincided with Baker Mayfield’s most successful NFL season to date.

To bring new readers up to speed, Thad Lewis played quarterback for the Buffalo Bills during the 2013 NFL season. The team made a trade with the Detroit Lions to bring Lewis to One Bills Drive following a rash of injuries to the team’s quarterback room.

Initially signed to the practice squad, Lewis’ opportunity to start came in Week 6 of the 2013 season, following an LCL injury to first-round rookie quarterback EJ Manuel. Lewis would start the next two games before being replaced by quarterback Jeff Tuel in Week 9 — with Tuel himself being replaced in Week 10 by Manuel.

Lewis would again be named starting QB for Weeks 16 and 17 to close the 2013 season. In five games as a starter with Buffalo, Thad Lewis compiled a 2-3 record. Famously, his two wins came against the Miami Dolphins — with the second matchup in Week 16 proving detrimental to Miami’s postseason plans.

In five starts (six appearances) with the Buffalo Bills, Lewis went 93-of-157 (59.2%) for 1,092 yards, with 4 TDs, 3 INTs; adding 24 rushes for 52 yards, 1 TD, 7 FUM

