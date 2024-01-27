Ken Dorsey to interview with Buccaneers for OC

Ken Dorsey, the once and former offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills is set to interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator position, per Adam Schefter. The plan is for Dorsey to interview next week, per Schefter’s tweet.

Earlier this week, Dorsey also interview with the Cleveland Browns for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2024

Bills head coach Sean McDermott removed Dorsey from his post as OC after the team’s Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos. While the circumstances surrounding his dismissal have not been shared publicly, it’s believed the role simply proved too great for him. Additionally, several offensive players seemed visibly frustrated during his tenure, most notably wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen.

Despite that, every player remained in Dorsey’s corner following his removal, placing the onus on their individual efforts and work as a unit failing him, rather than Dorsey the team. Through it all, Dorsey was repeatedly acknowledged as a fantastic person to work with and for, and someone who dedicated everything he could to the role of offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills.

In a league where talented coaches are always at a premium, it’s no surprise that Dorsey finds himself with new offensive coordinator opportunities. His finding new employ is a matter of when, not if. While things ultimately didn’t work in Buffalo, he very well might find success elsewhere. You can be certain that should an NFL team call to ask One Bills Drive about Dorsey, they will have many positive things to say about him — even if things didn’t end well on the gridiron.