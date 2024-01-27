Buffalo Bills interview former Eagles DC Sean Desai

Is it possible the Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott are looking to hire a defensive coordinator? National NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai is interviewing with the Bills on Saturday, January 27.

McDermott served as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator for the 2023 NFL season, after former assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepped down.

Former #Eagles DC Sean Desai is once again a strong defensive coordinator candidate, this time interviewing with the #Bills and #Falcons today, sources say. A potential quick rebound off Philly — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2024

Sean Desai’s venture into coaching football began while at Temple working on his PhD in educational administration. While there, he joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant before taking on the role of outside linebackers coach & special teams coordinator in 2010.

From there, Desai went to the University of Miami, having accepted the position of assistant director of football operations. In 2012, Desai was named running backs coach & special teams coordinator with Boston College.

His transition to the NFL came in 2013, when the Chicago Bears hired Desai as the team’s defensive quality control coach — a title he held until 2018. From 2019-2020, Desai was Chicago’s safeties coach. In 2021, Eric Desai was promoted to defensive coordinator with the Bears, becoming the first coordinator of Indian descent in the NFL.

Desai then headed west for the 2022 NFL season, accepting the position of associate head coach & defensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks. Following a season in Seattle, Desai found his way back east, being named defensive coordinator of the Eagles for the 2023 NFL season.

During the latter half of this past season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni relinquished Desai’s playcalling duties, choosing to instead allow senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia the opportunity to call the defense. With that demotion, Desai was given a reduced role on defense within the coaches’ box. At the conclusion of Philly’s season and following a finish that saw the team lose six of its last seven games, Sirianni parted ways with Desai.