The Buffalo Bills have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the last four years, winning four consecutive AFC East divisional titles and advancing into the AFC Championship once and the AFC Divisional Round four times.
As is the case for successful teams, their assistant coaches are coveted by other teams, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that for the first time this offseason, the Bills have lost one of their assistants: Eric Washington.
Eric Washington hired as Bears new defensive coordinator
Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington, who was an assistant to Sean McDermott for six years with the Carolina Panthers and four seasons with the Bills, is leaving Buffalo to become the new defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. This is Washington’s second time serving as a defensive coordinator (a role he held with the Panthers in 2018-19), and his second job with the Bears (he was a defensive assistant in 2008-09 and the defensive line coach in 2010).
Plus, with Washington’s departure, whether McDermott should bring in a defensive coordinator to join his staff, and find out how linebackers coach Bobby Babich is a candidate for a coordinator role with the Green Bay Packers.
Josh Allen still ‘believes in what we’ve got going on’
During his season-ending press conference, quarterback Josh Allen told the media that “I believe in what we’ve got going on’ and that he isn’t worried about Buffalo’s Super Bowl window closing after another heartbreaking postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Stefon Diggs’ troubling drop in production
Despite making the Pro Bowl roster for the fourth straight season, the Bills find themselves with a major issue this offseason: what has led to Stefon Diggs’ troubling lack of production, especially over the second half of the season.
Overwhelming fan support for Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass pushed a potential game-tying field goal wide right in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, and some fans threatened Bass on social media after the game. In response, Bills Mafia members (along with Chiefs fans) have responded by giving back to Ten Lives Club, a cat adoption group in Western New York that Bass has supported in the past. Plus, a new snow sculpture was built outside Ten Lives Club honoring Bass.
