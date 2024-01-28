Buffalo Bills interviewed Mike Caldwell for defensive coordinator

The Buffalo Bills have interviewed Mike Caldwell for defensive coordinator, per a source shared through Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Caldwell was previously the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons.

Caldwell played linebacker in the NFL for 11 seasons and six teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles where Caldwell and current Bills head coach Sean McDermott first met. Following Caldwell’s NFL career, he entered the coaching ranks in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach with the Eagles, and was eventually promoted to assistant linebackers coach all while McDermott was still with Philadelphia.

Caldwell brings a wealth of additional NFL coaching experience to the table, including linebackers coach with Philly (2011-2012), inside linebackers coach with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-2014), assistant head coach & inside linebackers coach for the New York Jets (2015-2018), inside linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-2021), before his most recent role as defensive coordinator with the Jaguars (2022-2023).

Caldwell lost his job with Jacksonville the day after their season ended, joining a long list of people who were let go before the paint on their “offseason” sign had even dried.